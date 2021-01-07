Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.15 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $48.22 million and approximately $87.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00043020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00311110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.65 or 0.02754436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.