Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.90. 219,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 272,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn purchased 10,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti purchased 5,000 shares of Loop Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 95.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

