Loopring [NEO] Market Capitalization Reaches $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00109934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00446319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00239901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053231 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

