Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.37. 18,714,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,293,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

