Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after buying an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,648,937 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.