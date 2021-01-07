Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,190 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,174. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th.

