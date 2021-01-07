Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,407 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA remained flat at $$71.13 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,147 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.