Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 11.8% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.44 on Thursday, hitting $314.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,087,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,381,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

