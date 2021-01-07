LUNA (LUNA) One Day Volume Tops $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Bitrue and GOPAX. During the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitrue, Upbit, GOPAX, Coinone, KuCoin and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

