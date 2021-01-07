LUNA (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.21

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, Coinone and GOPAX. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00115628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.00480580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00234729 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015605 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinone, GOPAX, Bitrue, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

