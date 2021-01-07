Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Trading Down 0.9%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.25 and last traded at $26.25. 121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78.

About Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.