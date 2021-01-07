Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114,037.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Lunyr token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $262,688.52 and approximately $114,037.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00039378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.85 or 0.00279723 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $984.97 or 0.02627852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012763 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

