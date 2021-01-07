Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.26 million and $224,477.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

