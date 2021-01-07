Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) Shares Down 2.7%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.51. Approximately 22,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 67,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$79.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.40.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) (CVE:MCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$93.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.3175194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Enterprises Inc. (MCR.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

