Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.61

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.14. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 180,136 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 34,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

