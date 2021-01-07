Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.09 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 128,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.

MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

