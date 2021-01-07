Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.09 and last traded at $115.00. Approximately 128,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.
MDGL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.
The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
