Maecenas (ART) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $240.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $177,653.53 and $240.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00041644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00300134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.53 or 0.02742397 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

