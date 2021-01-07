MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.34.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.13. The company had a trading volume of 149,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,401. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.74. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$29.24.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$56,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,266,688.49. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Insiders have sold a total of 73,303 shares of company stock worth $1,808,126 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

