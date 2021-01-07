MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.24

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.24 and last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 128292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.01.

Get MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.74.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 2,400 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$56,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,743 shares in the company, valued at C$2,266,688.49. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 16,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$404,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,287,114.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,303 shares of company stock worth $1,808,126.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.