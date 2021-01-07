Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.71

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $9.39. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 38,330 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$163.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.