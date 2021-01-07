Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 9.9%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.67. 329,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 240,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

