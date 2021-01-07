Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MGIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

MGIC opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $716.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.31. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

