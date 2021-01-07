Magnite Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 57,155 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average volume of 9,854 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 553,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 2.29. Magnite has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $111,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,396 shares of company stock worth $4,383,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $6,379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth $231,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

