Magnum (MGM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00026091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00115879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00480743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00049816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00235067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

