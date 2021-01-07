Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0002

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

