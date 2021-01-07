Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading 5.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Maiden traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.22. 332,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 643,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

