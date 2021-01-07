Maincoin Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $26,417.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $995.14 or 0.02643557 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

