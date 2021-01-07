Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $288.88

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.88 and traded as high as $314.00. Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) shares last traded at $311.00, with a volume of 3,559 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £45.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 231.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

