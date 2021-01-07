Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $6.33. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

