Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282.15 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $282.15 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maker has traded up 83.8% against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024355 BTC.

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,428 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, OasisDEX, Gate.io, BitMart, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinMex, IDEX, Switcheo Network, GOPAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

