Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

