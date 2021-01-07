Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.42

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.14, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

