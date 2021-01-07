Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.42

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.14, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.
The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.44.
In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
