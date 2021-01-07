MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 7.8%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3,944,239 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,822,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

The stock has a market cap of $837.36 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MannKind by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

