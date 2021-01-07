ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 141.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 105,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,676 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,193.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,592 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Truist raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

MAN stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

