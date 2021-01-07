ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of ManTech International worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

MANT opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.