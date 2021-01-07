Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Down 2.5%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.73. 14,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 6,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Santander cut Marfrig Global Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Marfrig Global Foods SA operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sauces, and desserts.

