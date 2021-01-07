Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

MRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.78.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

