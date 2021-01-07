Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.79. 38,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 73,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.