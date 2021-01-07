Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Marten Transport worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRTN opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.07. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

