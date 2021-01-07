Martkist Hits Market Capitalization of $77,807.69 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Martkist has traded 117.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Martkist coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Martkist has a total market cap of $77,807.69 and $8,736.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005102 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001310 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Martkist Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 14,913,667 coins and its circulating supply is 14,725,667 coins. The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org . The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Martkist directly using U.S. dollars.

