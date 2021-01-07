Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 5.4%

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.02. 9,083,274 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,182,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

