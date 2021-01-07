Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.50. Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 212,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG.V) (CVE:LLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac GuÃ©ret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

