MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $86.00 at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $78.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,117.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,301 shares of company stock worth $2,282,928. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth $75,000. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.