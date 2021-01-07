Matthew S. Kissner Sells 8,000 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW-A) EVP Matthew S. Kissner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

