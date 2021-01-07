Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) stock traded down C$0.17 on Thursday, hitting C$7.50. 23,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,288. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 125.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1291168 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

