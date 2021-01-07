MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $204,509.05 and approximately $63,123.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,485.78 or 0.99817049 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017356 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.07 or 0.00272507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00483341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00142906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002065 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001564 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

