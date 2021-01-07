Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.63

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 35591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

