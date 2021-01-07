McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.60

McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 337023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The stock has a market cap of £154.29 million and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.49.

About McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

