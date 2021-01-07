McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.87

McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and traded as high as $26.90. McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 126,028 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,352.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £29.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

About McColl’s Retail Group plc (MCLS.L) (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, evening meals, non-food, health and beauty products, chilled and frozen foods, household products, and news and magazines, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

