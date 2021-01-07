McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,457. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

